Delmhorst Offers TotalCheck Wood Flooring Package

The Delmhorst TotalCheck is now available in a package configured specifically for wood flooring professionals. The package comes with the Delmhorst TotalCheck 3-in-1 meter, 26-ES slide hammer electrode, 2-E short pin electrode, RH/T-S1 RH sensor for measuring ambient temperature and RH conditions, MCS-1 moisture content standard, and a carrying case.

