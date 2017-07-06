ProductsFlooring Installation Tools

Delmhorst Offers TotalCheck Wood Flooring Package

Delmhorst-TotalCheck.jpg
Delmhorst's TotalCheck moisture meter.
July 6, 2017
The Delmhorst TotalCheck is now available in a package configured specifically for wood flooring professionals. The package comes with the Delmhorst TotalCheck 3-in-1 meter, 26-ES slide hammer electrode, 2-E short pin electrode, RH/T-S1 RH sensor for measuring ambient temperature and RH conditions, MCS-1 moisture content standard, and a carrying case.

For more information, visit www.delmhorst.com.

