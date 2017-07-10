Healthier Choice Flooring Hires New National Sales Manager

Jim Meadows, vice president of sales for Healthier Choice Flooring announced the addition of Greg Guagenti as the company’s national sales manager. Prior to this position, Guagenti was employed by JJ Haines for 18 years as account executive for the Southeastern U.S. As account executive, his responsibilities included the sales of all flooring and installation products with a concentration on carpet cushion in Dalton, Ga., and surrounding areas. In his new position, Guagenti will be responsible for providing direction, training, and assistance to the sales team while identifying new opportunities for continued growth.

“I’m honored and excited to be given this opportunity with Healthier Choice Flooring,” said Guagenti. “I have spent the last 18 years of my career with JJ Haines developing the skills needed to accept an opportunity like this one.”

Meadows added, “I am very excited to have Greg on our team. He will be a key asset to the continued growth of Healthier Choice Flooring.”

For more information, visit www.healthierchoice.com