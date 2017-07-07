Glen Morrison Succeeds Michel Giannuzzi as CEO of Tarkett

Tarkett’s supervisory board recently appointed Glen Morrison, currently president of Tarkett North America, to be the new Group CEO, effective as of September. Morrison will succeed Michel Giannuzzi, who will take over a new CEO position outside Tarkett after ten years. Morrison joined Tarkett in May 2015 as president of North America. During his tenure, he oversaw a rapid and efficient integration of Tarkett North America’s brands and organizations, helping to accelerate the group’s organic growth and significantly improving its profitability.

“I am very pleased to have been asked by the board of directors to become CEO of Tarkett,” said Morrison. “I am excited about my new responsibilities and the opportunity to lead Tarkett into the next phase of its strategic development. I have great ambitions for our company to continue our winning strategy, and I will endeavor to promote innovation and development worldwide for the benefit of our clients, employees and shareholders.”

Michel Giannuzzi has been CEO of Tarkett since September 2007. Since the global recession in 2009 and in spite of macroeconomics headwinds in Russia, he has delivered a profitable growth strategy, including 21 acquisitions that has led to a 7% compound annual growth rate increase in both Sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). In 2013, he successfully oversaw Tarkett’s IPO on Euronext Paris, and over the past ten years, the group’s capitalization has more than tripled under his leadership.

“On behalf of my family and the board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Glen Morrison as the next CEO of Tarkett,” said Didier Deconinck, chairman of Tarkett’s supervisory board. “His proven leadership qualities and his excellent track record will ensure the continued success of Tarkett’s entrepreneurial story. We know he will uphold our company’s values and we are confident that his leadership will embark Tarkett on a new era of growth. I would like to thank Michel Giannuzzi for his considerable achievements over the last decade, in strengthening Tarkett’s profitable growth, increasing its geographical presence and products’ portfolio as well as positioning Tarkett as a recognized innovative and sustainable leader.”

Giannuzzi added, “It has been a pleasure and an honor for me to lead the great teams of Tarkett, and to drive this fantastic entrepreneurial journey. I wish Glen every success for the future.”

For more information, visit www.tarkett.com.