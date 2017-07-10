Continental Products Appoints Market Manager for Wood Coatings

Continental Products recently announced that Robert Lesher was hired for the newly-created position of market manager for wood coatings and greenhouse products.

“I'm excited to be joining Continental, a local company with such a long history and well-respected reputation,” said Lesher. “I look forward to the challenges ahead and to doing my part to continue with Continental’s focus on superior product quality, innovation and customer service within the specialty wood coatings and greenhouse markets.”

Lesher joined Continental Products will be responsible for distributor coordination, sales and market development, product management and the overall growth strategy of the Weatherseal, Polyseal, Puttylastic and Kool Ray brands. Lesher will be based in Cleveland at the Continental Products plant in Euclid.

“Robert is a consummate professional with a refreshingly broad and unique set of skills and expertise,” said Charles Soeder, president of Continental Products and Cansto Coatings. “I’m pleased that someone with his experience and background in the growth and management of specialty product lines was available to help me lead the charge here at Continental. Robert is a welcome addition and is poised to make an immediate impact on our business.”

