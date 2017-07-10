IICRC Opens Nominations for Two Industry Awards

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking nominations for the Cy Gantt Award and Keith Williams Award.

“These awards honor some of the brightest minds in the inspection, cleaning and restoration industries,” said Pete Duncanson, IICRC chairman. “Each year we look forward to meeting a new batch of nominees who undoubtedly represent the future of the industry.”

Named in honor of the late honorary board of directors member, Cy Gantt, the Cy Gantt Award is presented to an individual who exemplifies long-term outstanding service to the inspection, cleaning and/or restoration industry. Recipients will receive a special plaque, have their name added to the permanent plaque that hangs in the IICRC Global Resource Center in Las Vegas, and be featured in the IICRC’s e-newsletter.

Presented annually, the Keith Williams Award was created to honor its namesake, an industry pioneer who volunteered his time and technical abilities to the IICRC for many years. It honors an individual who has made a significant technical contribution to the advancement of the science of inspection, cleaning and restoration. Recipients will receive a special plaque and will be featured in the IICRC’s e-newsletter.

Award winners will be announced during the IICRC’s instructor recognition banquet on Oct. 13 in Vancouver, Wash. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 15.

For more information, visit www.iicrc.org