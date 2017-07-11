Starnet Worldwide Announces Six New Members

Starnet Worldwide recently announced the addition of six new members, bringing the network to a total of 171 independent contractors in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are growing Starnet at a steady pace, providing valued benefits and best practices to our members,” said Jeanne Matson, president and CEO of Starnet. “We are very selective in the companies we bring into Starnet and are seeking new members who can benefit from our cooperative. There is power in numbers – in ideas and in enterprise solutions. More and more our members are finding that by working together, we all win.”

Butler Floor and Carpet Company based in Butler, Penn., was founded by Eddie Trampson and was bought by Lloyd Croft in 1949. It is now a third-generation Croft-family business, meeting commercial and residential flooring needs across western Pennsylvania.

“You’re not competitors; you can share knowledge and tactics to make a successful company without worrying about being in competition,” said Tim Croft, vice president, Butler Floor and Carpet about joining Starnet. “I was completely amazed by how welcoming everyone was, how much they shared, learning how these companies operate.”

DCO Commercial Floors was founded by Mike Blanton in 1978 as a residential flooring retailer with a strong focus on the customer.

“As part of Carpet One CCA residentially (with nearly 1,000 members) for almost 30 years, we understand the benefits of a coop and what a large group can bring to the table,” said Curtis Blanton, commercial general manager, DCO Commercial Floors. “We wanted to bring that same benefit of networking and sharing ideas that we have in our residential business to the commercial business. After doing some research, Starnet was the easy choice.”

Fabulous Floors was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, with facilities in Bend, Ore. Most of the company’s revenues are generated through commercial sales, with emphasis on education, healthcare, and multifamily projects.

Houston-based Gulf Coast Flooring and Services began in 1986 as a family business. GCF provides for both residential and commercial businesses in Houston and surrounding counties.

Rainbow Builders is a full-service commercial flooring and tile contractor, founded in 1980. With locations in Anchorage and Juneau, the company serves all of Alaska, focusing on the southcentral and southeastern parts of the state.

“We are excited to be part of, and interact with, other professional commercial flooring contractors,” said Nelz Barnett, president, Rainbow Builders. “As we all know there are a lot of businesses in our profession that don't play by the rules. Starnet represents the best of the best, and we are humbled to be accepted into this elite group. We have been amazed and impressed by the interest and support of the vendors. Starnet sets the bar for professionalism in our field and is well respected in the flooring world. We’re pleased to be a part of that.”

Value Carpet One in Salisbury, Md., was founded in 1964 to provide residential and commercial flooring services. They serve the eastern shore of Maryland, eastern shore of Virginia, and lower Delaware.

