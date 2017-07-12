Gulf Cooperation Council Signs Agreement with ACI

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council Standardization Organization (GSO) recently entered into an agreement with the American Concrete Institute (ACI) to cooperate towards a better understanding and use of concrete and cementitious materials in civil infrastructure. The agreement–signed in Doha, Qatar, by Ronald G. Burg, executive vice president of ACI, and Nabil bin Ameen Molla, Ph.D., secretary general of the GCC Standardization Organization–provides permission to utilize ACI’s Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete (ACI 318), Specifications for Structural Concrete (ACI 301), and Building Code Requirements for Masonry Structures (ACI 530), to develop a Gulf Building Code. Once the Gulf Building Code is published in late 2019, ACI content modified to accommodate local conditions will be readily available to engineers, professors, students, and the governments of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

GSO and ACI have also agreed to further expand their technical coordination through the designation of official organizational representatives at technical seminars and symposia. GSO will encourage individuals involved in the concrete industry to attend ACI conventions, become active members of ACI committees, and participate in ACI’s chapters in the Gulf region. ACI also plans to be more active in Gulf region activities focused on concrete design, construction, and materials.

“Our global concrete community is strengthened by knowledge sharing and togetherness,” said Burg. “Combining ACI’s one-hundred-plus years of consensus-based knowledge with the tremendous innovation occurring now in the Gulf region will accelerate us all toward the shared vision for a future where everyone has the knowledge needed to use concrete effectively. On behalf of the Institute’s 20,000 student and professional members globally, I eagerly await the many fruits will that come from this strengthened relationship.”

For more information, visit www.gso.org.sa or www.concrete.org.