Braxton-Bragg Introduces The One Floor System

Braxton-Braggs-One-Floor.jpg
Braxton Bragg's One Floor System for polished concrete floors.
July 12, 2017
KEYWORDS Braxton-Bragg / cleaning professionals / polished concrete
Braxton-Bragg is now offering The One Floor, a cleaning system for polished concrete floors. The One Floor maintenance program improves the floor every time it is cleaned, according to the company. By substituting a diamond pad for a cloth one and reducing the amount of soap and chemicals used, the diamond pads both clean and polish the floor.

For more information, visit www.braxton-bragg.com.

