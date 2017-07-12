Braxton-Bragg Introduces The One Floor System
July 12, 2017
Braxton-Bragg is now offering The One Floor, a cleaning system for polished concrete floors. The One Floor maintenance program improves the floor every time it is cleaned, according to the company. By substituting a diamond pad for a cloth one and reducing the amount of soap and chemicals used, the diamond pads both clean and polish the floor.
