NWFA Completes 15th Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently provided flooring for its 15th home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program. The home dedication for US Army Staff Sergeant Lucas Cifka (Ret.) took place in June in Canyon Lake, Texas. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA-member Swiff-Train.

“One of the things that makes this home unique is that it is the third GSF R.I.S.E. home to be built in this neighborhood,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “In fact, one of the previous recipients lives right next door, so Sergeant Cifka and his family will have a great support network in their new home. What the Gary Sinise Foundation is able to provide for these heroes is truly life-changing, and NWFA is honored to partner with its members to play a small part in making these homes possible.”

In addition to the 15 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 26 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 40 NWFA member-companies have donated product, logistics, and installation services in locations throughout the U.S., with a total value of more than $1.3 million. By the end of 2017, 59 specially-adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the R.I.S.E. program.

For more information, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org or www.nwfa.org.