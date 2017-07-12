CFI’s 5-Week Training Course Graduates 5th Class

Certified Floorcovering Installers (CFI) announced that the organization’s recently-launched floor installation training school is honoring its 5th graduating class. The CFI Institute offers accelerated training and professional certification to individuals seeking to learn how to install all types of flooring. Graduates of the most recent residential carpet installation class came from across the U.S.

“We created our school and launched the very first accelerated carpet installation training course as part of our commitment to tackle the installation problem that touches everyone in our industry,” said Robert Varden, vice president of CFI. “Together with WFCA [World Floor Covering Association] and our many supportive partners, we are working continuously to put an end to a problem that affects everyone.”

Institute courses have filled quickly since word of the new school began to spread, Varden added. “Students are coming from far and wide–we have even taken the training overseas with much success. The industry has embraced our joint initiative with the WFCA and we are demonstrating that when we work together we can accomplish amazing things.”

Through the proprietary class, CFI can take individuals with no prior experience or knowledge in flooring and, after an intensive five-week course, turn out certified residential carpet installers capable of completing a highly professional job in a standard 3-bedroom home.

“I wanted to move up in my company and I knew I needed CFI Certification and Training to do so,” said Evan Strang from Martinez, Ga. “I drove 26-hours to take advantage of the opportunity to further my career.”

Jeremiah Jolliff from Mt. Vernon, Ill., added, “The CFI instructors were very professional, very knowledgeable, and very well-informed. Prior to taking the class, I had been installing for a year and a half and I can’t believe all the new skills I learned—the biggest one being how to stretch properly. It completely changed the way I install.”

The next accelerated carpet installation class begins at the CFI school in Forney, Texas. In addition to the accelerated carpet class, the school also offers long- and short-term training programs in every flooring product category for students at all levels.

For more information, visit www.cfiinstallers.org.