Festool Announces U.S. Manufacturing Operations

Festool announced that it has started producing its FS Guide Rails, an integral system component and accessory of many of its power tools, at the company’s North American headquarters in Lebanon, Ind. Essential to the Festool power tool system, FS Guide Rails are aluminum tracks that work in collaboration with some of Festool’s most popular products, including its track saws, routers and jigsaws.

Festool plans to expand its Lebanon-based manufacturing facilities for additional production lines and other products in the future. FS Guide Rails production uses U.S.-sourced material and will begin shipping throughout the U.S. and Canadian markets in late 2017.

“German engineering and American manufacturing is a powerful combination,” said Ole Held, CEO of Festool USA. “Launching a U.S. production line will allow us to expand the Festool presence in North America and strengthen our commitment to create innovative, precise, superior quality products.”

For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com.