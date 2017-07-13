New Bostik Video Showcases Climb

Bostik recently produced a video demonstrating how to use its hardwood installation product, Climb.

“Climb has a superior green grab (grab strength while wet) making it ideal for any vertical application in addition to tread caps and risers,” said Eric Kurtz, market manager of hardwood, resilient, and surface preparation systems. “With its low VOC formulation (as calculated per SCAQMD Rule 11680) Climb may also contribute towards LEED credits.”

Climb is a one-component, non-sag adhesive that is specifically formulated for installation of hardwood flooring planks on interior, on or above-grade walls as well as stair tread caps and risers. While the Climb formula cures quickly to form a tenacious bond to wood, it is designed not to bond with most finishes on pre-finished flooring, making it easy to remove from the finish even after cure. Once cured, Climb remains tough yet flexible for extreme durability, helps reduce stair squeaking, and reduces the sound of footsteps on the stairs. Climb also has 0% solvents and low odor, according to the company.

For more information, visit www.bostik.com.