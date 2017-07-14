Keene Acquires Village Plastics

The Keene Family of companies recently announced the n addition of Village Plastics to its portfolio. Village Plastics is a precision manufacturer of Thermoplastic Welding Rod and 3D Printing Filament. The company offers an extensive product line and possess manufacturing capabilities to extrude custom sizes, shapes, and profiles.

Village Plastics’ facility, located in Barberton, Ohio, features completely customized extrusion lines combined with in-house tooling capabilities, which can provide cost-effective extrusion solutions using laser micrometer monitoring to provide precision and quality.

“With every acquisition we have found more synergistic aspects than we thought possible,” said Jim Keene, CEO of Keene. “The addition of Village Plastics will be no different and the precision quality of the extrusions will add to our understanding of filament production while we develop further our profiling capabilities.”

For more information, visit www.keenebuilding.com.