Ardex Americas Announces Expansion of Aliquippa Facility

Ardex Americas recently announced a major expansion of its Aliquippa, Penn., manufacturing facility, doubling its size. This is the third such expansion for the company this year. In February Ardex released news of an extension for the Dallas, Ga., plant and is also currently working to expand the manufacturing footprint in Stockton, Calif. The Aliquippa addition, which is the site of the Americas headquarters, includes significant increases in warehouse and production capabilities to better facilitate Ardex’s growth strategy. The expansion will include the addition of a new production operation and additional capacity to support future growth.

“We continue to experience strong growth throughout the Americas and across all business segments,” said Jesse David, Ardex Americas president. “This expansion is a direct result of our growth and allows Ardex to continue to provide innovative products to our existing customer base as well as meet the future needs of an expanding market. We are committed to investing capital into our plants and infrastructure to provide the very highest levels of service and support that our customers demand.”

Jim Masterson, Ardex director of operations, added, “We wanted to enhance the capabilities of our operation group and increase efficiencies in the long term. This will help both production and storage and position us well for the future.”

The Aliquippa expansion project will continue in phases for the rest of 2017 and into 2018.

