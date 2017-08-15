Manufacturer's Roundtable: Moisture Testing and Mitigation

Testing concrete slabs for excess moisture has become a common construction requirement according to today’s general contractors, especially when installing flooring. While several standard moisture test methods are available, no single test reveals everything that should be taken into consideration when it comes to deciding when flooring is safe to be installed or a coating applied.

Speaking with various flooring professionals throughout the U.S. helped provide more insight about high-moisture situations and how the industry has been responding to the ever-growing issue. Panelists include Mark Long, technical director at Stauf USA; Steve Taylor, director of architecture and technical marketing at Custom Building Products; Ron Loffredo, technical adviser at H.B. Fuller Construction Products; Tom Laurenzi, president of Delmhorst Instrument Co.; Jason Spangler, Wagner Meters’ Rapid RH product sales manager; Mathias Chenal, manager of patching & moisture control at Ardex Americas; Daniel Tallman, project manager of business development, and David Stowell, technical director, of HPS Schönox; Kirk Kazienko, technical sales manager at USG; Mark Lammano, technical market manager of flooring for Franklin International (Titebond brand); J. Alex Keene, manager of the floor division at Keene Building Products; and Sonny Callaham, technical product manager at Royal Adhesives and Sealants.