A Primer on the Next Big Thing: WPC Flooring

Since its unveiling at a major flooring conference a few years ago, WPC has become a quickly rising star in the world of flooring. Short for Wood Plastic Composite, WPC offers commercial facilities a wood-resembling product that is durable, quiet underfoot, waterproof, recyclable, and easy to maintain. Even though it is still relatively new, WPC has all the capabilities of becoming the next big thing in the flooring industry. To get more familiar with WPC, let’s answer a few questions.

How is WPC Constructed?

Although the “W” in WPC stands for wood, this type of flooring doesn’t actually contain wood in the traditional sense. Rather, it is a composite material made up of wood flour/fibers and heated thermoplastic resins. Together, these materials are engineered to surpass other conventional types of vinyl flooring regarding care, durability and water resistance.

WPC is typically comprised of four layers:

Wear Layer: Just like traditional vinyl flooring, this layer is designed to protect your flooring from dents, scuffs and scratches.

Printed Top Layer: This layer is where the WPC get its visuals. By using 3D printing technology, the printed top layer can create the same depth and realism that one might see in classic wood floors.

Core Layer: Here, you will find a high-density yet stable waterproof center that will not expand, contract, swell or peel when faced with liquid, standing water or other types of moisture.

Backing Layer: Acting as the floor’s backbone, this layer provides planks with added sound insulation, as well as being naturally resistant to mold and mildew.

WPC vs. Other Floors

One distinct advantage WPC has over laminate flooring is that WPC is 100% waterproof. This means it can go places that laminate should not—typically in spaces such as bathrooms, kitchens and areas below ground level.

When talking about LVT, things get a little more complicated. WPC is often marketed as an enhanced LVT product. Because LVT is one of the most popular flooring options available on the market today, pitching WPC as a luxury vinyl product until more people are familiar with WPC makes sense.

One thing to add is that WPC is still so new that it doesn’t have a uniform product standard yet. That means one manufacturer’s WPC will most likely be vastly different than another manufacturer’s offering. When in doubt, stick to the brands you know and trust. And for more information on our company, visit spectracf.com.