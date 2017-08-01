Commercial Flooring

Invista & Starnet Reveal Inaugural Antron Performance Awards

August 1, 2017
Invista, maker of Antron brand carpet fiber, honored two Starnet members during the group’s 25th anniversary celebration. The awards are the result of a joint partnership between Antron and Starnet, recognizing the use of performance-driven carpet choices in commercial applications.

An elite panel of industry professionals lent their talent and expertise to this year’s panel and the selection of the winners. They included James W O’Neill, AIA, founding principal, Inventure Design, Houston; Lucy Nye, interiors manager, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston; and Steve Spencer, a retired State Farm Insurance facilities consultant who runs Spencer Consulting in Bloomington, Ill.
 

