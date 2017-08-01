Invista & Starnet Reveal Inaugural Antron Performance Awards

Invista, maker of Antron brand carpet fiber, honored two Starnet members during the group’s 25th anniversary celebration. The awards are the result of a joint partnership between Antron and Starnet, recognizing the use of performance-driven carpet choices in commercial applications.

An elite panel of industry professionals lent their talent and expertise to this year’s panel and the selection of the winners. They included James W O’Neill, AIA, founding principal, Inventure Design, Houston; Lucy Nye, interiors manager, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston; and Steve Spencer, a retired State Farm Insurance facilities consultant who runs Spencer Consulting in Bloomington, Ill.



