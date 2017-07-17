AHSG Commercial One Division Allies with HPS Schönox

American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and its Commercial One division have partnered with HPS Schönox to provide the full array of subfloor solutions offered by Schönox.

“We listen closely to our members and react to meet their product needs so they can take advantage of business opportunities throughout the residential and commercial sectors,” said Bruce Weber, president and CEO of AHSG. “Schönox was recommended by our national advisory board who had been monitoring the growth of Schönox and its high level of customer service; they were a natural fit for us.”

Formed in 2014, Commercial One is an expansion division of AHSG which has been serving the buying and member needs of nearly 400 independent flooring dealers with over 700 showrooms in all 50 states for 17 years. Commercial One is growing quickly with over one hundred dealers already within its network and a growing list of suppliers, Schönox being the most recent company added to the group.

“The partnership with Schönox represents good strategy where our members can take advantage of the fully integrated range of Schönox subfloor products growing their businesses while assisting customers with subfloor challenges,” said Joe Weber, vice president of operations and sales, AHSG. “Our members have seen dramatic increases in renovation projects where Schönox has so many products specializing in this important area.”

Doug Young, executive vice president of HPS Schönox, added, “The business philosophies of AHSG and Schönox are quite similar. The diversity of AHSG’s members and their independent businesses find a lot in common with one another and Schönox when it comes to commitments to customer service, technical support, and finding the best answers to any flooring challenge.”

The complete spectrum of Schönox products, including primers, moisture mitigation systems, self-leveling compounds, repair products, and water proofing materials will be available to AHSG and Commercial One members.

“Schönox is meeting the needs of our members who are seeing hard surface flooring including LVT growing at dramatic rates and the need for smooth, strong subfloors with it,” said Joe Weber. “Success in the flooring industry is increasingly tied to the ability to address challenges such as those common with preparing subfloors.”

For more information, visit www.commercialoneflooring.com or http://hpsubfloors.com.