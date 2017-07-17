NAFCD Announces 2017 Q2 Quarterly Sales Trends Results

The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) recently released its Q2 sales trends report. The 2017 NAFCD Quarterly Sales Trends Report, a benchmarking and forecasting tool based on member data submission, delivers NAFCD members with information on near term and regional demand trends, sales forecasts and business management.

“The Quarterly Sales Trends Report provides our members with insight into the industry’s health,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive vice president. “The survey’s participating companies also benefit from the findings because the report aggregates a large amount of data for better comparison and analysis.”

Highlights from the report showed that Q1 2017 sales growth was up for both distributors and manufacturers, 2% and 3%, respectively. Distributors' performance vs. forecast varied considerably, with only 34% of distributors surpassing the forecast. The Midwest region saw the strongest growth trends at up 5% and online business is now 3% of the sales mix, with online penetration expected to increase 4 times over the next five years. Manufacturers saw demand trends decelerated through the month. The Q2 forecast indicates 4% growth and raw materials cost inflation is now forecasted up 2.7%.

