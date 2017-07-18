USG Launches Redesigned Website with Interactive Content

USG Corp. recently announced the redesign of its USG Durock Shower System website. With a new, smarter design, the website allows for quick and easy access to information. The site also features a step-by-step installation guide video library, product comparison capability, professional resources, product recommendations, and mobile responsiveness. The redesigned website represents the latest phase in a contemporary evolution for USG, as the new look represents USG Durock Brand Shower System’s modern aesthetic and luxury designs while empowering the brand.

“We set out to create a new and exciting experience that embodies the essence and energy of our USG Durock Brand family of products,” said Scott Crandall, senior manager North American sales and business development, USG. “Technology continues to help drive opportunity and our customers depend on a strong web and mobile interface to obtain product information and installation solutions. We’re excited to launch a modern platform for our customers to immerse themselves in all things USG.”

For more information, visit www.durockshowersystem.com or www.usg.com.