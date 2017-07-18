Sound Seal Announces Acquisition of Proudfoot

Sound Seal recently announced that it has acquired Connecticut-based Proudfoot, noise control in concrete. This acquisition will allow Sound Seal to penetrate new markets and applications in noise control solutions. Established in 1965, Proudfoot product lines include masonry acoustics SoundBlox and SoundCell, as well as acoustical wall panels, sound absorbing baffles/banners, resonator sound absorbers, foams, flexible noise barriers, acoustical curtains and sound absorbers under the NoiseMaster brand name.

“We are extremely excited about the recent acquisition of Proudfoot,” said Joe Lupone, CEO of Sound Seal. “With the unique and innovative solutions they offer, Sound Seal is able to expand their leadership position as a premier supplier to the noise control market. While we will be gaining market share in our existing segments, Proudfoot will allow us to further our reach by adding a line of acoustical masonry products. Proudfoot will become a division of Sound Seal and our portfolio will now include SoundBlox, SoundCell, and NoiseMaster products.”

For more information, call (413) 789-1770 or visit www.soundseal.com.