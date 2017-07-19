Voting Open for the 2017 ISSA Innovation Award Program

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, recently announced that voting is now open for the 2017 ISSA Innovation Award program. The program recognizes the cleaning industry’s most innovative products and services as voted on by cleaning-industry distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and residential cleaners.

The ISSA Innovation Award program features new products and services from top manufacturers and suppliers throughout the cleaning industry. Entries are organized in five categories: Cleaning Agents, Dispensers, Equipment, Services and Technology, and Supplies and Accessories. All exhibiting entries will be on display in the ISSA Innovation Showcase, Booth 709, during the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 Trade Show and ISSA Convention in Las Vegas, Sept. 11-14.

“This year’s emerging products and services are remarkable and truly embody our industry’s constant push to innovate,” said John Barrett, ISSA executive director. “Good luck to the judges and voters who have to pick just one winner from each category.”

Online voters will be automatically entered into monthly drawings to win one of three $50 Amazon gift cards with three winners selected each month. On-site voters will be entered to win one of the two grand prizes, a $200 gift card or registration and a trip to Dallas to attend the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2018 Trade Show and ISSA Convention.

Voting for the category awards remains open online through Friday, Sept. 8. The winners of the Category awards will be announced Sept. 11, during the ISSA Lunch and Learn session at ISSA/INTERCLEAN. Voting will continue on-site, with show attendees able to view the products in person and cast votes for the Visitors’ Choice awards. The winners of these awards will be announced during the ISSA Innovation Awards Ceremony to be held at the ISSA Innovation Showcase, Booth 709, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at 2 p.m.

The second annual overall ISSA Innovation of the Year Award will be presented by comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel during the ISSA Innovation Awards Ceremony. This overall winner will be picked by a panel of judges with a weighted rating system based on a combination of the online and on-site voting results. The panel of judges consists of industry experts, media, and member representatives.

For more information, visit www.issa.com.

Below are the entries by category.

Cleaning Agents:

3M Commercial Solutions Division, Stone Floor Protection System

Athea Laboratories, Cdiff Disinfectant Tablets

Deb Group, Solopol GFX

Fresh Wave IAQ by OMI Industries, Smoke Away Air & Fabric Liquid

Kärcher, CarpetExpert Carpet Care

NanoTouch Materials, Self-Cleaning Surfaces for Travel and Hospitality

SC Johnson Professional, Hard Surface Floor Care System

Dispensers:

Clorox Professional Products, Clorox Total 360 System

Fragrance Delivery Technologies, JAZZ by Oxy-Gen Powered

GP PRO, EnMotion Flex Paper Towel System

HOSPECO, Evogen No Touch Toilet Seat Cover Dispenser

SC Johnson Professional, Chemical Dispensing Unit

Equipment:

CleanMax Commercial Vacuums, Cordless Upright Vacuum

Diversey Care, TASKI Intellibot SWINGOBOT 2000

I-Team Global, i-mop XXL

Kärcher, BV 5/1 Bp

Makita USA, Robotic Vacuum

Minuteman International, RoboScrub 20

MotorScrubber, ProWash

Nilfisk, Advance Liberty A50

ProTeam, GoFree Flex Pro with ProBlade Kit

Square Scrub, Doodle Skate

Services and Technology:

CleanTelligent Software, Business Intelligence Software

DDI System, Inform ERP Software

Diversey Care, MoonBeam3

ePurchasing Network, eCommerce Sales and Marketing Platform

GoSpotCheck, Mobile Execution Software

Kaivac, KaiTutor

Pulito Paper, Compressed Packaging

Swept, Enhanced Translation

Tennant, Hassle-Free Service Plan with Service Reporter Technology

Supplies and Accessories:

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Heavy-Duty Adaptable Cart

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Resist

Sofidel Group, Biotech Toilet Paper