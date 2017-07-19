Platinum Tools Launches ezEX-RJ45 Termination System

Platinum Tools unveiled the next generation termination system during CEDIA Expo 2017, held in San Diego Sept. 7-9. The winner of Residential Systems “Best of Show” CEDIA 2016 award, the 2017 BICSI Winter Conference Winner for Connectors and Connectorization, and the Sound and Video Contractor “2017 Best of Show” at NAB 2017, the ezEX-RJ45 Termination System with the new EXO CrimpFrame is now shipping.

The new patented EXO Crimp Frame is a RJ45 crimp tool that can terminate multiple sizes of cables and conductors. The crimp frame highlights two interchangeable dies that work with EZ-RJ45 and ezEX-RJ45 connectors. The tool design allows for future upgrades by purchasing a new die.

The new ezEX-RJ45 feed-through connectors with staggered channels matched with the new EXO Crimp Frame +. EXO-EX Die are specifically designed to crimp and flush-trim the protruding conductors in a single operation.

“In today’s networks, twisted pair cables are demanding more speed and bandwidth,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools’ product manager. “To help meet these requirements, Cat5e/6/6A cables have increased in size. Both the outer diameter of the cable and the insulation diameter of the conductors are larger and vary by manufacturer, making cable and connector compatibility a challenge. The EZ-RJ45 Die gives you the ability to terminate EZ-RJ45 connectors, and the EXO-EX Die terminates the new and improved ezEX-RJ45 connectors. The ezEX-RJ45 connectors are designed for larger cables and conductors with a Hi-Lo stagger of conductors, one piece/pass through, and no bars or liners resulting in high performance termination.”

The included EXO Crimp Frame feature stool-less replacement of dies to minimize down times due to damaged or worn dies. The connector tab locks into the die port for one-handed operation and ensures that the connector is locked in place for proper crimping. Push button gun-style lock for easy storage, and the precisely aligned contact drivers provide reliable and repeatable crimping.

For more information, call (800) 749-5783, email info@platinumtools.com or visit www.platinumtools.com.