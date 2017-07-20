MIA+BSI Adds 16 Job Hazard Analysis Templates Online

MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute has added sixteen Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) templates to its expanding library of free online safety resources. A Job Hazard Analysis is a technique that focuses on job tasks as a way to identify hazards before they occur. The analyses concentrate on the relationship between the worker, the task, the tools, and the work environment. The MIA+BSI JHAs provide guidelines specifically for stone companies who have yet to add JHAs to their overall safety program.

“These JHAs are essential tools for stone companies to help them eliminate and prevent hazards,” said Ted Skaff, chair of the MIA+BSI Safety Committee and vice president of marketing for Lackmond Products,“The MIA+BSI Safety Committee is proud of this accomplishment and will continue to develop safety resources and best practices for the natural stone industry.”

Mike Loflin, MIA+BSI industry research and information manager, added, “Job Hazard Analyses should be an integral part of the safety and health programs of every natural stone company. These JHA templates do a lot of the work for you and can be customized to fit your company’s needs.”

For more information, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.