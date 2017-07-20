Laticrete Promotes Janet Brunwin to Senior VP of Finance

Laticrete has promoted Janet Brunwin to senior vice president of finance. In her new position, Brunwin will oversee financial reporting, compliance, treasury, tax, risk management and information technology for the family-owned global enterprise.

“Janet has been a member of our community for more than a decade, and her contributions have been invaluable in strengthening our company,” said David Rothberg, chairman and CEO of Laticrete.

Brunwin joined Laticrete in 2002 as controller and was later promoted to director of finance in 2008, and senior director of finance and human resources in 2011. In 2014, she was named vice president of finance.

Brunwin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in financial accounting and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of New Haven in New Haven, Conn. She is a member of the Connecticut Society of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs and the Financial Executives Institute. Active in her community, she was named Bethany Citizen of the Year in 2014.

