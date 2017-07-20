WFCA and Abbey Carpet Announce Alliance

The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and Abbey Carpet have announced an alliance of their organizations focused on improving the business environment for flooring retailers.

“The business landscape is rapidly changing and, as we have always done, we are firmly committed to empowering our member retailers with the best business tools and practices available,” said Philip Gutierrez, chairman and CEO of Abbey Carpet. “We witnessed the World Floor Covering Association transform itself into an organization focused solely on the needs of the flooring retailer.”

Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA, added, “Abbey is a key player in our industry and we are thrilled to be working together. Like Abbey, the WFCA is firmly committed to helping flooring retailers compete and thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.”

The WFCA has taken on many initiatives over the past few years to empower flooring retailers and give them the tools and skills to stay on top of their game.

Silverman said that what motivates WFCA also motivates Abbey. “Through our alignment with WFCA, we will provide greater benefits and resources to our member stores, including WFCA University training as well as a steady supply of installer graduates through CFI,” said Steve Silverman, president and COO of Abbey Carpet. “Our new relationship with WFCA will be a win-win for all concerned.”

For more information, visit www.abbeycarpet.com or https://wfca.org.