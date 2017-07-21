ACI Becomes Sole Operator of Adhesive Anchor Installer Program

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) recently announced its acceptance as sole operator of the Adhesive Anchor Installer certification program after working jointly with the Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute (CRSI) as a formal cosponsor for more than five years. Now that the certification program is available to the industry in more than 40 locations, and has been in operation for more than five years, CRSI has reduced its active involvement to refocus on other industry issues. The C680 – Adhesive Anchor Installer Certification committee currently maintains a representative member from CRSI to monitor developments in program content and operation.

“CRSI was instrumental in bringing this program to ACI and participating in its development and launch,” said John Nehasil, ACI managing director of certification. “Their highly-visible involvement, along with anchor manufacturers and ACI, demonstrated industry solidarity at a crucial time. ACI now has program operation well in hand, and is in a solid position to operate, promote, and expand the AAI program without the need for CRSI to continue their commitments as a formal cosponsor.”

ACI certification staff has begun the process of adjusting program materials to reflect the change, and notifying program stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.concrete.org.