CFI Takes Installation Training Courses Overseas

Certified Floorcovering Installers (CFI) recently announced the completion of an international CFI training seminar in Ponta Grossa, Brazil. The seminar was commissioned by Beaulieu do Brasil and took place May 9-18.

Robert Varden, vice president of CFI, and CFI Trainer, Efren Llamas, Jr., traveled to Brazil to meet with Marc Vancamelbeke, industrial director, Beaulieu do Brasil. Together they provided training for 39 installation professionals who came from all regions of Brazil to learn carpet and resilient installation techniques. Mapei Brasil partnered with the seminar, providing product throughout the class.

“Through our talented staff and dedicated partners, we are able to take our expert-led CFI training courses on the road or overseas almost seamlessly, as the need arises,” said Varden. “As we can all see, the industry’s installation crisis has affected markets overseas as well as those in North America. In addition to our South American training, we are also scheduled to take our courses to China in 2018 and our South African chapter, FITA, continues to add CFI training and certification to their installation programs on an ongoing basis.”

Vancamelbeke added, “CFI is our go-to source for top notch installation training in all markets where we do business. They are true professionals who understand the nuances and varying details in every market wherever they do business, domestically and internationally. Our students in Brazil were thrilled with the results and have been busy applying their new skills on jobs throughout the country.”

“My recent training in May with CFI was my first experience with the organization and I have to take my hat off to them,” said Rodrigo de Oliveira Pryjma from Curitiba, Paraná. “I have completed many training programs in flooring and in other fields and CFI’s program is a real stand out as they were on top of every detail and left no stone unturned in the training program. I’d recommend CFI to any professional out there! The tricks I learned about patterned carpet installation and coving of sheet vinyl are techniques that will not only enable me to do a much better job, but also will save me time and money.”

