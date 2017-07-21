Bosch Optimizes Bulldog Xtreme SDS-plus Rotary Hammer Bits

Bosch has announced that its Bulldog Xtreme SDS-plus rotary hammer bits are now optimized for use with cordless power tools. The Bulldog Xtreme line is full-head carbide for bits up to 5/8”and bits beyond 5/8” with a four-cutter design. The overall flute design of the bit enhances dust removal and reduces operating temperatures and bit stress in concrete and rebar. Full-head carbide bits feature the Velocity flute design: four flutes that transition to two larger flutes for increased dust removal capacity and a cleaner hole.

“Drilling in concrete is tough work for the user and the power tool,” said Tom Grego, product manager, accessories, Bosch Tools. “Using an optimized accessory not only speeds up the job and saves wear on the tool, but ensures the best end result – a hole that’s precise. With less potential for binding, users can get more done in less time.”

Bosch utilizes a proprietary diffusion-bonding technology, a high-heat, high-pressure solid-state welding process that produces a strong steel/carbide bond. The centric conical tip guides the bit and results in rounder holes, which is important when setting anchors or fasteners. A wear mark alerts the user when the bit has worn to a level where it’s no longer precise. Bit sizes for the full range extend from 3/16” to 1 1/8” diameter.

For more information, call (877) 267-2499 or visit www.boschtools.com.