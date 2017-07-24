Floor Install News

Brickform Training to Host Decorative Concrete Fair

The Decorative Concrete Fair will host industry experts, lectures, vendors, and prizes.
July 24, 2017
The Decorative Concrete Fair will be held Aug. 17-19 in Springfield, Ill. Industry experts, including Rachel Knigge-Bruce, Troy Lemon, Keefe Duhon, Paul Schneider, will be hosting training seminars and admission to speaking panels and keynote presentations is included in standard admission. Media partners, industry groups, charities, and other exhibitors will also be present, as well as a variety of vendors.

For more information, visit http://brickformtraining.com.

