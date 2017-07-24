Flooring Consultants and Inspector Training Services Sold to Beth Brown

Dalton-based Flooring Consultants and Inspector Training Service (FCITS) announced that Beth Brown, company vice-president, has purchased the company. At the same time, Ken Downey, president, announced his retirement. FCITS was established in 1988 by Tim Smith and has been certifying professional flooring inspectors currently operating throughout North and South America.

Brown, whose business background includes claim management and has spent the last six years as FCITS vice-president, said, “In meeting with key industry people here in Dalton, I am overwhelmed by the level of support they have shown. As a Dalton based business, we have great relationships with all area based manufacturers The company’s investment in a brick and mortar training facility demonstrates our commitment to the industry. Lots of people like to fly in and rent a hotel room and call themselves a school. We’re fortunate to be here in the carpet Capitol of the World on a daily basis.”

FCITS has begun the project of updating of courses. With the new ownership comes new ideas that will update the curriculum as well as expand the course offerings. The company also recently announced the creation of its new designation of Master Inspector, awarded to those inspectors who have met the criteria of inspections performed, combined with advanced training classes. FCITS also announced the addition of Joe Denman as director of technical services and training.

