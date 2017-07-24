Uzin Releases Primers in Gallon Containers
July 24, 2017
No Comments
Uzin recently announced new packaging options for three of its primers, Uzin PE 280 super-fast primer, Uzin PE 414 turbo surface strengthener/primer/MVR, and Uzin PE 460 moisture vapor retarder/primer. These products will now be sold in one gal. units. In addition to being easier to handle, these new sizes can keep unused material from being discarded.
For more information, visit www.uzin.us.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine