Uzin Releases Primers in Gallon Containers

Uzin recently announced new packaging options for three of its primers, Uzin PE 280 super-fast primer, Uzin PE 414 turbo surface strengthener/primer/MVR, and Uzin PE 460 moisture vapor retarder/primer. These products will now be sold in one gal. units. In addition to being easier to handle, these new sizes can keep unused material from being discarded.

