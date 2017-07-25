MIA+BSI Extends Design Award Deadline

MIA+BSI: Natural Stone Institute announced that the deadline to enter the Pinnacle and Tucker Design Awards has been extended to Friday, July 28. Entrants can submit to both award programs with a single entry. The Pinnacle Awards recognize natural stone industry companies whose works exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone, and the Tucker Design Awards recognize design professionals whose projects achieve excellence in the use of natural stone in design and construction.

For more information, visit https://www.marble-institute.com.