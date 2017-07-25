Floor Covering Association Hosting Small Business Roundtable

The Mid-Atlantic Floor Covering Association will be hosting “Your Small Business and Today’s Government,” a free one hour roundtable discussion with local floor covering dealer, former association president, and current member of the Maryland House of Delegates, Chris Adams. On July 26 at noon (EST), attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions, and share information, challenges, and concerns facing their business in regards to government. Reservations have been requested, but are not required.

For more information, visit http://midatlanticfloorcoveringassoc.com.