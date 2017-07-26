fcB2B Announces 2017 Annual Meeting

The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), recently announced formal plans for the fcB2B annual meeting, to be held August 15-17 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Fla. The event will coincide with the CFI Convention and other industry events.

“I am urging all flooring manufacturers, distributors, software companies, along with retailers and industry groups interested in advancing their businesses electronically, to attend,” said Phil Zolan, executive director of WFCA. “This year’s conference will include an unveiling and implementation of an all new set of floor covering B2B standards. In many cases, outdated business-to-business transaction systems have been hindering trading partners across industries that have adopted more advanced B2B platforms. The new standards will move our whole industry from one based on 1997 technology to current 2017 standards that are now fully compatible with standards used in all major industries around the world.”

Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA, added, “What we are looking at with our new upgraded e-commerce standards is the most significant undertaking within the flooring industry B2B sector in years. No one can deny the arrival of the digital age, and as an organization committed to the success of the independent flooring retailer we must ensure that we are laying the groundwork to help our members thrive in today’s digital landscape.”

In addition to the new standards, the meeting will include presentations on industry metrics, updates on the new web services being developed and implemented by association members, and discussions on advancing the adoption of B2B by manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Cost of attendance is $650 per person, which covers all meeting events, including the welcome reception, breakfast, lunch, and breaks throughout the meeting. Discounted room rates at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort are available Aug 12-19, but only through the registration link on the fcB2B website.

