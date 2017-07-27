FlashCove Begins Manufacturing in U.S.

FlashCove, recently purchased by Roppe Holding, announced the startup of manufacturing in the U.S. in Fostoria, Ohio. Duplicating the existing Canadian production line, the U.S. production will allow for easier material logistics and growth within the product line for current customers of FlashCove, according to the company.

FlashCove takes existing specified sheet goods to be self-coved or site formed and creates an easy-to-install self-coved product for commercial installation. FlashCove Prefabricated Base arrives on site with a bonded aluminum reinforcing backer that strengthens the weakest part of the base, the radius or cove. Where site formed flash coving is prone to punctures during maintenance and use, compromising hygiene, FlashCove base is guaranteed to stay puncture-proof for life, according to the company.

“FlashCove is a great addition to the Roppe Holding Company organization and we are enthusiastic about providing this value-added, innovative, U.S. based service for the commercial flooring contractor,” said Brent Fike, U.S. sales and marketing manager for Roppe Holding.

