W.R. Meadows Releases Clay-Tite

W.R. Meadows has recently added Clay-Tite bentonite waterproofing membrane, a dual layer waterproofing membrane consisting of virgin HDPE, sodium bentonite, and a protective layer consisting of a non-woven polypropylene, to its portfolio. The HDPE in Clay-Tite provides the first layer of waterproofing while the bentonite’s self-sealing capabilities ensure puncture protection under hydrostatic conditions, according to the company. The addition of polypropylene fabric protects the bentonite on the job site and from direct shotcrete installation. Designed for use below-grade, Clay-Tite can be used in both vertical and horizontal applications. It self-seals under hydrostatic environments and can be installed in all weather conditions on green or damp surfaces.

“The addition of Clay-Tite to our waterproofing line offers our customers a waterproofing option that is based on bentonite clay,” said Glenn Tench, director of marketing for W.R. Meadows. “This is a first of its kind from W.R. Meadows.”

