NAFCD Announces New Partnership with JAST Media

The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) recently announced a partnership with JAST Media, a Portland-based digital marketing agency that specializes in online strategy for distributors and manufacturers. The new partnership leverages JAST Media’s expertise to assist in educating and informing NAFCD members on opportunities in digital marketing to achieve sales goals and execute corporate strategy. JAST will deliver content and training to members via a variety of mediums.

“NAFCD's coveted roster of industry leading distributors and manufacturers brought together in an open yet tightly-knit setting is the perfect event to meet new contacts and form lasting connections,” said Yuki Conlon, president of JAST Media. “The relationships we've built from attending NAFCD events have been unparalleled.”

NAFCD’s partnership with JAST Media will provide distributor and manufacturer members with discounts on marketing services including website design, branding, direct mailing, trade show materials and video production.

“Partnering with JAST Media will give our members the resources to better market their businesses and stay relevant in a competitive digital landscape,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president of NAFCD. “We hope this partnership will accelerate our member’s digital marketing efforts which will help to drive sales growth.”

For more information, visit www.nafcd.org.