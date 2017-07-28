NWFA Completes 16th Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for the 16th home in its partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jared Bullock took place in June in Carbondale, Ill. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member Middle TN Lumber.

SFC Bullock served two tours in Iraq before training for Special Forces. He received a green beret in 2013 and was deployed to Afghanistan on an A-Team. He was injured that same year when his ATV ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) during a routine patrol, resulting in the loss of his right arm above the elbow and his right leg above the knee. He has endured 30 surgeries.

“Participating in the construction of Sergeant Bullock’s home was special for us here at NWFA,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO of NWFA. “Because his home was so close to our office in St. Louis, we were able to attend the groundbreaking, which is not something we’re able to do for every GSF R.I.S.E. home. NWFA is honored to partner with our member, Middle Tennessee Lumber, to provide beautiful and durable wood flooring for Sergeant Bullock, his wife, Jesica, and their son, Aidan.”

In addition to the 16 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 26 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 41 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics, and installation services in locations throughout the U.S. By the end of this year, 59 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org or www.garysinisefoundation.org.