Laticrete Accelerating Growth in Regional Market Shares

Laticrete recently announced their acquisitions of global licensees Laticrete Costa Rica, Laticrete Norway, and Laticrete Italia to further accelerate growth in the Scandinavian, European, and Central American regions. Moving forward into 2018, the Laticrete International division will seek additional acquisitions across the globe.

“Our global reach allows us to be a local company in every community we serve,” said Erno Di Brujin, president and COO of the Laticrete International Division. “These acquisitions are part of our long-term strategic plans for continued international expansion through the introduction of new products and business support.”

A licensee since 1989, Laticrete Costa Rica has established a market share in the Central American region and will be renamed Laticrete Centro America to better reflect its active presence within all Central American countries. Laticrete Centro America will oversee the regional offices, a training center, and a plant in San José, Puerto Rico, the sales office and warehouse in Panama City, Panama, and the plant and sales office in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Laticrete Italia has been a licensee in Italy since 2003 and will be integrated into the existing subsidiary in Italy, Laticrete Europe. Laticrete Norway, a licensee for the past 25 years, will receive increased support and alignment of processes and procedures.

For more information, visit www.laticrete.com.