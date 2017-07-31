Floors and More Announces Mike Cherico as Vice President

Floors and More, the buying group which includes the Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet franchise and the Floor To Ceiling membership group, recently announced that Mike Cherico has joined the company as vice president. Cherico’s responsibilities will include recruitment of new members and franchisees, enhancing vendor relationships and programs, and leading the members services team.

“Mike is a proven industry leader and veteran, who will increase our scale dramatically and play a key role in executing on our growth strategy” said Vinnie Virga, CEO and founder of Floors and More. “Mike has a world of experience having run Georgia Carpet Outlet, the Floor Trader, Lighting One, having had a senior role in CCA’s Buying Department plus we worked together in the past when Mike did an excellent job running the membership recruiting efforts for me at Carpet One and Flooring America.”

Cherico brings to over 30 years of leadership experience in the flooring, franchising, buying and technology and will be based in Atlanta, Ga. Prior to joining Floors and More, Cherico founded Leaning Local, a grassroots effort to help local businesses grow and leverage digital technology.

“I couldn’t be more excited or honored to join this company” said Cherico. “This company is positioned for significant growth. They already have great members, and they have built a great management and support team. They are poised to ensure flooring and kitchen retailers generate increased profits and thrive in this ever-changing digital age.”

For more information, call (844) 639-6362, email info@floorsandmore.org or visit www.floorsandmore.org.