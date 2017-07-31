Flooring Association Northwest Hosts 49th Golf Tournament

Flooring Association Northwest held its 49th Annual Golf Tournament at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent, Wash. Industry leaders representing manufacturers, distributors, dealers and installers gathered for the event. With 148 players, the event was supported by 35 sponsors including Mohawk Industries as the champion sponsor of the Horse Race. The FAN Board of Directors is already getting to work planning the 2018 tournament.

