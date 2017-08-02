Gillespie Group and UZIN Partner for Gym Floor Renovation

When Passaic High School (Passaic, N.J.) lost the use of its gym due to a moisture-soaked, buckled floor caused by steam from the boiler room below, it rapidly became a crisis scenario. A roof leak further complicated the situation and contributed to the gym floor’s rapid deterioration. The Gillespie Group, a N.J.-based company with school flooring installation expertise, was able to promptly remedy the problem.

Barry Stein, business administrator for the Passaic School District, needed a replacement flooring solution that could address the moisture problem, be installed quickly, and achieve an absolutely level gym floor. The Gillespie Group, a member of the New Jersey State Approved Co-Op of The Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ), was recommended, and based upon the company’s suggested approach, was subsequently awarded the project.

“We know how critical the gym is to a school from a functional standpoint, and its close connection to school pride and spirit,” said John Gillespie, vice president of operations for The Gillespie Group. “It puts a logistical strain on the entire school when the gym cannot be used.”

The Gillespie Group recommended Uzin Flooring. Uzin had been successfully utilized by The Gillespie Group for several similar school-based flooring projects in the past. The firm has extensive experience with complex flooring installations for schools and educational facilities throughout New Jersey.

Gillespie added, “We work with Uzin regularly, as the product is reliable and consistent in terms of installation and long-term performance.”

A logistics plan was created by Gillespie and Stein to address the challenges and complete the project within an aggressive six-week timeframe. The approach required the removal of the existing gym flooring, shot blasting, working around the bleacher areas, and a schedule that allotted three weeks to cure the 2.5” Uzin base prior to the finished floor installation. In addition to installing Uzin, The Gillespie Group managed the entire new floor installation as a turnkey project.

“The Uzin flooring provided the perfect moisture-absorbent base to solve our problem, and the gym was ready in time for the first volleyball game of the tournament. The Gillespie Group’s knowledge and workmanship was amazing.” Said Stein. Kimberly Kenny, athletic director for Passaic High School, also noted favorable feedback from parents and athletes of various sports as to the quality of the new floor.

For more information, visit www.thegillespiegroup.com or www.uzin.us.