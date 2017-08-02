EGGER to Build its First U.S. Manufacturing Facility

EGGER recently announced that it will build its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Davidson County, N.C. Over the next 15 years, EGGER will invest $700 million in the new state-of-the-art facility, which is projected to create 770 jobs. The first phase of the development taking place over the next 6 years will create 400 of these jobs with an initial $300 million investment.

The North Carolina facility will be an ultramodern particleboard manufacturing plant, enabling EGGER to better serve its customers in North America and improve access for architects, designers, wholesalers and furniture industry customers to EGGER’s wide range of wood-based products and designs.

“This facility will play a critEical role in growing EGGER’s presence in the North American market for wood-based materials and ensuring product availability and speed of delivery for our customers here,” said Walter Schiegl, chief technology officer and executive board member for EGGER Group. “Davidson County is the heart of the furniture industry, and we are looking forward to leveraging the skills and knowledge of the workforce here to create a workplace that the local community and state will be proud of.”

The facility will benefit the greater Piedmont Triad region by working with local wood suppliers, acquiring wood byproducts from regional sawmills and working with a wide range of suppliers for additional services.

“North Carolina’s legacy as a top state for furniture manufacturing and the availability of a skilled labor force is an excellent advantage for EGGER’s first entry into the U.S. market,” said Governor Cooper. “International manufacturing companies looking to expand in the U.S. will find all the components in North Carolina they need to succeed–including a strong transportation infrastructure, proximity to suppliers and customers, a business-friendly tax environment and of course, access to skilled workers.”

Construction on the multi-phased project is expected to start at the end of 2018, subject to various approvals and permits, and production is slated to begin in 2020.

For more information, visit www.egger.com.