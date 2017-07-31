Ceramic Tool Introduces Carpet to LVT Transition

Ceramic Tool has created a new aluminum trim, CTC 14 CTV, designed for commercial floor applications where carpet meets a vinyl surface. For flooring contractors working in retail environments, this is the most common type of transition challenge.

The ADA compliant, anodized aluminum trim reduces from 1/4” to 1/8” and provides protection of both the carpet and vinyl edges. It is made in the U.S. and available in five finishes.

“We always recommend the CTC 14 CTV transition at 1/4” carpet to 1/8” resilient areas,” said Joe Pellicer of Vortex Commercial Flooring. “It saves us the time, labor, and prep required to float the floor up to an L-angle transition. Our clients love it because it looks really sharp and saves them money.”

