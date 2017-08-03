The International Surface Event Announces 2018 Dates

The International Surface Event (TISE) dates have shifted to a new day format in 2018: Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 30–Feb. 1, with the education program Monday through Thursday, Jan. 29-Feb 1. TISE is comprised of three tradeshows SURFACES, StonExpo/Marmomac, and TileExpo. Held annually each year in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, TISE is an industry marketplace that brings together distributors, retailers, architects, designers, installers, fabricators, contractors and home builders, and many other industry professionals from all over the world with the manufacturers and suppliers needed to do business.

TISE 2017 increased by 34,000 sq ft of exhibits and over 800 brands, drawing an attendance growth of 7% over 2016. Attendees experienced technical installation demonstrations in the Installation Showcase, viewed product demonstrations and technology from Best of Product and Event Winners, discovered trends in the Speed Trending Breakfast and the Trends Hub, heard first-hand techniques and knowledge from over 100 industry experts and influencers in the IGNITE Education program and across the event floor, and attended a presentation from Art Gensler Jr., founder of Gensler.

Anthony Maye, general manager of Sparx Flooring and Lubbock Carpet World, from Lubbock, Texas, closed his three retail locations to bring his entire staff of 23 to The International Surface Event 2017. Investing in the full IGNITE Education program at TISE for each of his staff members and scheduling their sessions daily around show floor experiences and meetings, Maye used the event to team build, train his staff, and position his business for the year.

“I have been to SURFACES twice: for Mohawk and for MARAZZI as a rep,” said Maye. “Now as a retail manager, I have always thought it would be great for an entire team to experience all the new year’s looks, and designs in flooring. We are taking full advantage of the IGNITE training.”

