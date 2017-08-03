PSTC Launches Second Phase of Research on PSA Tape Usage

In November 2016, the Pressure Sensitive Tape Council (PSTC) released an in-depth research report that identified the underlying biases, behaviors, and decision drivers influencing pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tape usage in a range of markets. The report indicated high growth potential for PSA tape use within the building and construction industry. This finding led to PSTC launching Phase II of its research study in 2017, beginning with a survey focused on specific construction applications where PSA tape can be used as well as those factors that may influence choosing tape for various bonding projects.

“Through further surveying architects and builders, the second part of our research is a deeper dive that will result in providing statistical information that identifies benefits, barriers, and drivers to using PSA tape,” said Michel Merkx, president of PSTC. “Our goal for embarking on Phase II will be to deliver quantitative data that will help those in the building and construction industry to fully understand what tape is capable of when used in a wide range of applications.”

The primary objectives for Phase II of the research are to: prioritize bonding needs in construction; evaluate ‘proof points’ of PSA tape use within the building and construction industry; and recognize the sustainability of PSA tape for different construction applications (roofing, flooring, electrical, plumbing, ductwork, paneling, etc.). The survey will open in August, with research findings released in the fall and presented at PSTC’s booth (#S1626) at the 2018 NAHB International Builders Show, taking place Jan. 9-11, in Orlando, Fla.

