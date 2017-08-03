WFCA and NWFA Announce Joint Membership Offering

The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently announced a membership program that combines the resources of both organizations. NWFA members electing to participate in the joint membership program will have access to a host of new and enhanced benefits, including discounted booth space at TISE, access to scholarship funds for professional training programs, access to WFCA University online and on-site learning, discounted CFI training and access to certified installers, legal insights and a team of dedicated lobbyists in D.C., a subscription to Premier Flooring Retailer magazine, and FCb2b. Likewise, WFCA members who join NWFA will have new and extended benefits, including entrance to the NWFA Wood Flooring Expo, prerequisite training and certification through NWFA University’s specialized online and on-site programs, a subscription to Hardwood Floors Magazine, access to scholarships and funding for professional education, hardwood-focused networking events and training programs, and specialized business services.

“Hardwood represents a growing percentage of overall flooring sales across the U.S., accounting for a large segment of total sales for many flooring retailers,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA. “As a ‘retailer-focused’ organization the more we align ourselves with other like-minded groups the better positioned and more access our members have to the issues and insights that are important to them. Both organizations concentrate their efforts on the things that touch and matter most to their constituents: public affairs, advocacy, education, training, cost savings, and relationships with peripheral partners in their space. We are very thrilled to be working even closer with our partner NWFA.”

Michael Martin, president and CEO of NWFA, added, “As an organization that is solely focused on hardwood, we are firmly committed to educating our members and the public on the many uses and benefits of wood flooring. We have found WFCA to be a close ally, with members who share many of our members’ concerns. Scott and I share a similar vision, and I am confident that with the combined resources of our organizations, we will be able to address many of the issues we currently face as an industry.”

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org or www.wfca.org.