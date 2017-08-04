Coverings 2018 Releases Call for Presenters

Coverings’ free education and conference program will continue into 2018 to be held May 8-11 in Atlanta. Show organizers have announced a call for presenters, looking for sessions which focus on solving problems and providing real-world information and invite industry members to submit educational, non-proprietary proposals to be considered for the Coverings 2018 conference program.

Themes include: contractors and dealers working together; engaging millennial designers; large-format tile installation; trends; innovative success stories; economic forecasting; case studies of Atlanta renovation projects; technology in tile and stone; and health, safety, and wellness.

Submissions will be judged based on: overall quality of the proposed topic including title, description and learning objectives; proposed audience engagement strategies and interactivity and experience presenting similar strategies; diversity and uniqueness of the proposal and how it enhances the overall quality of the program; and practical application of the topic in the real world.

Deadline for submissions is Sept. 8, 2017.

For more information, visit www.coverings.com.