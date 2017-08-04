NWFA Completes 17th Home with RISE Program

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 17th home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for US Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Walker took place in July in Alexandria, Va. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member, Somerset Flooring.

In addition to the 17 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 25 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 41 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics, and installation services in locations throughout the U.S., with a total value of more than $1.3 million.

By the end of this year, 59 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.

